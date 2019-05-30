Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met on May 21 at Memorial Lutheran Church. President Bob Collins called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. Darrel Staley gave the invocation, followed by Mary Pevestorf leading the singing and Bev Packard accompanying. Bev also played prior to the meeting.

Our speaker was Larry Wiebel from Our Iowa magazine. Our Iowa was first published in 2007, with six issues per year. The focus of the magazine was to be fun, upbeat and positive, featuring unique stories and places. Roy Rieman, the publisher, came out of retirement to produce this magazine. Today there are 95,000 subscribers and 300,000 readers, with issues sent to all the states and some countries overseas. Many people give these as gift subscriptions. Their renewals are 80-82 percent, which is remarkable.

Our Iowa is headquartered in Ames. The magazine has a standard of quality photos, printing and paper. Many pictures are from professional photographers, but also many are submitted. Their number one comment is that the magazine is so beautiful.

Bill Ward and his guests were celebrating his 92nd birthday with our club. His family served birthday cake and we sang to him. Judi Twedt won the 50/50 drawing.

K-Kids will have their last meeting this week for the school year.

Guests and visitors are always welcome to our meetings. Please come and see what we are about.

Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-three members were present on May 21. We had two officers from the Key Club, who thanked us for all we do for them during the school year.

Bob Mittman will have the invocation next week. Rick will have it the following week. Eric and Ken will be greeters next week. The following week will be Linda and Jennifer.

Judy Chance’s name was drawn, but no money this week. Next week is $10.

Fact of the Week – The fastest shrinking city in the U.S. is Casper,Wy. St Louis is second. No Iowa city was in the top 30 shrinking cities.

Special thanks to Bob Mittman for all his work on putting on another successful Recognition night.

Birthday greetings to Joe Melcher, who celebrates on the 21st.

Nevada Lions

The Nevada Lions met on May 22 at Windsor Manor and we were called to order by singing “America,” after which President Susan led us in the pledge of allegiance and Lion Willy led us in our invocation. After eating, our tailtwisters were able to take a few quarters from us and then though it was hard to believe, our guest for the evening did the 50/50 drawing and Lion Willy’s name was drawn. We then handled a few items of business, including a very important item about our paper recycling since we will no longer be able to accept cardboard in our paper recycling truck. We were also reminded of our Pancake day on Saturday, June 8, and that we are once again going to be selling peaches throughout the month of June. You may contact any Nevada Lion for details.

Lion Susan introduced our speaker for the evening, Craig Arendt from Grinnell, one of two trustees for our district. He told us about some of the many responsibilities of the trustees. They are to visit each club on the district and are responsible to make sure all of the Lions’ programs are carried out. He did a very good job of letting us know about the many things that Lions are involved in. Lion President Susan reminded us that all of us are needed for the Lions pancake day and that our next meeting will be June 12.