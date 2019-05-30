A section of the Nevada seventh-grade class honored our Story County veterans by distributing their stories with the community on Monday, May 20, at the Nevada American Legion. The seventh-grade language arts teachers at Nevada Middle School recognized that veterans frequently don’t get the admiration they deserve. Wanting to make a difference, they set their students on a mission to present gratitude to some of the veterans in Story County.

The students were told to produce documentaries based on the veterans. They started out by interviewing their veterans and getting first-person information. After each group designed the documentaries and added special touches, the teachers chose one set of partners that interviewed each veteran to move forward and present to the veterans and parents of Nevada.

Mrs. Kroese, Mrs. Shuka and Ms. Van Zomeren had chosen a group of seventh-grade students to present documentaries of our Story County veterans. These students were able to showcase the final result of their veterans’ life stories. Students wanted to display honor and respect to any and all veterans for serving.

Check out students documentaries that are posted on YouTube. In the search bar on YouTube, type in “Arlyce Kroese.” Subscribe to the channel, so it is easier to find the videos later.

Each student did a marvelous job portraying the veterans’ experience in their time in service. We all want to thank every veteran, not just in Story County, but in all of America, for your patriotic heart to choose to sacrifice yourself to assist our country.