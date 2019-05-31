Dallas Center-Grimes High School held its annual commencement program for the Class of 2019 on Friday, May 24.

The seniors handed out roses to family members in the audience before the high school concert band performed “Captive.”

Student speakers Holly Ellis and Cooper Pierce then addressed the Class of 2019 and the audience. A senior video clip was played before the DC-G Singers and Senior Choir performed “The Road Home.”

Superintendent Scott Grimes then presented the Class of 2019. Diplomas were handed out to the graduates while their names were read by Principal Scott Heitland.

