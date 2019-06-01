Children and teens aged 17 and younger can take rides on Burlington Urban Service for free this summer

With school out for the year, children all across Burlington will be looking for things to do, and a way to get to those activities.

This summer, the Burlington Urban Service will provide free rides to passengers age 17 and younger.

“It gives kids access to things to do,” Burlington City Councilman Jon Billups said.

Billups said he grew up with both parents working, and having access to BUS gives young residents a way to get around without pulling their parents away from work.

“When I was a kid, I knew the bus ran every 20 minutes. If I wanted to go somewhere, I could get on the bus,” Billups said.

Children and teens can travel for free around the city and are not bound to a specific set of destinations.

“You just have to call in to schedule the pick up,” said Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor.

All children 5 and older will be able to ride BUS free without parental supervision. Children age 4 and younger may ride free with a parent or guardian.

While children are allowed to travel to any destination, the free ride program flyer highlights a handful of destinations.

Through this program, BUS will take children to get free breakfast and lunch from the Burlington School District’s summer feeding program.

During the month of June, Burlington High School will be the meal site. For July, the site will be North Hill Elementary School. Free summer meals are available Monday through Friday from June 3 to 28, and July 8 to Aug. 2.

One popular destination over the summer is Dankwardt Park pool. Season passes for the year are $70 for children. Family passes also can be purchased for $135 for up to five family members. Each additional family member is $10. Daily rates are $3.25 for ages 4 to 14, and those 15 or older are $3.75. A series of free swim days is planned, starting Thursday.

Children participating in the Art Center of Burlington’s Summer Art Camp or the YMCA summer camps also can get free rides to those camps. Those wishing to participate in either camp should contact the Art Center or the YMCA.

Another stop for kids over the summer is the Burlington Public Library, which will host a variety of programs including Storytime with the Burlington Bees Baseball players.

While the free rides may not directly generate revenue for the city through fares, they do help the city get funding in another way. Free rides count as rides for purposes of federal transportation funding.

In Fiscal Year 2019, Burlington got $640,000 in BUS funding from the federal government. In FY 2020, that number will be up to $715,000.

“It takes about two years to see the funding come in from those programs,” MacGregor said.

In total, funding from federal grants makes up about two-thirds of the total funding for BUS. Another 8 to 9 percent comes from fares. The remainder, about $300,000, comes from city property taxes.

“It’s important for those who rely on the BUS as their way of getting around,” Billups said.