The Dallas County Sheriff’s All-Wheel Car Show in Adel on Saturday, June 1 lived up to its name once again to support the Special Olympics with proceeds from the event. From modern sports cars to classic roadsters, the 11th annual event was a trip into the future for a step and another corner turned into the past.

Over 120 cars had lined the streets before 11 a.m. hoping to grab one of the show’s trophies ranging from “Most Likely to be Pulled Over” to the Special Olympics Top Choice prize. The range of cars also brought a wide variety of participants, some new and some old veterans to the event.

For Larry Mithelman, it’s been a lifetime of restoring since high school when he got a 1930 Chevy for his 16th birthday. On Saturday, he brought down another personal project, a 1966 Pontiac Catalina 2+2 identical to the car he bought with his wife in 1965.

“This was the closest thing I could find. Everything was perfect except for the color,” Mithelman said. “So I stripped it and made it the color that I bought brand new.”

He added that he had been looking for it for 50 years. After his wife passed from cancer three years ago, a couple of months passed and the car “popped up on the internet,” so he took it as a sign to get it and has since restored it to its former glory, taking it to car shows across the Midwest.

Bob Lank, a veteran of the All-Wheel show, also brought in a blast from the past, a 1951 Ford Country Squire otherwise known as a “Woody” that was popularized by surfer culture. He has been restoring other models over the years, but this is the first time bringing out the Squire.

Some participants hope to bring home some additional hardware with a best in show prize, but as Lank said, “It’s the hobby” that keeps him coming back. Making it part of a charitable event doesn’t hurt either.