Ten Southwestern Community College (SWCC) career and technical education students qualified for the National SkillsUSA Championships following state competition at Iowa SkillsUSA competition on Friday, April 26, 2019, including an Adel student.

A first place division win qualifies the student for the national competition, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, from June 24-28, 2019. SWCC’s first place winners included the following local students:Makayla Flora of Adel, SWCC welding technology student, welding sculpture (post-secondary division)

Each April, Iowa SkillsUSA chapters gather in central Iowa to compete in more than 70 career and technical-related divisions. The top three place winners are recognized. The top place winner qualifies for the national contest which features opportunities to compete against students from all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and The U.S. Virgin Islands.