SEWARD, NE — Concordia University, Nebraska, announced Delaney Doremus of Grimes, Iowa, as one of the May 2019 undergraduates who graduated with distinction or high distinction honors based on their academic achievements at Concordia Nebraska. Doremus graduated with distinction.

The top 10 percent of students in each college have graduated with high distinction, and the next 15 percent in each college have graduated with distinction. A student must also have completed at least 64 credit hours at Concordia Nebraska to be eligible for graduation honors.