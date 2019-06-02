SIOUX CITY — A total of 383 students were named Roadman Scholars and Dimmitt Scholars at Morningside College in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2018-19 academic year.

Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of the late Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956.

Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside College for more than 60 years.

Local students honored include: Adel — Bryanna K. Mongan, senior, nursing, Dimmitt Scholar