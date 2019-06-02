INDIANOLA — Simpson College celebrated student success with Honors Convocation on April 24, 2019 on campus at Smith Chapel in Indianola, Iowa.

Kole Hicok of Dallas Center received the Doft Science Honor Award. The Doft Science Honor recognizes those students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the natural sciences.

Jessica Tometich of Grimes received the Outstanding Senior in Criminal Justice. This award is presented to a senior criminal justice major based on grade point average, community service, honors and/or activities.