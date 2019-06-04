On May 31, the ADM School District extended its appreciation to the Adel American Legion Post 464 for providing new flagpoles and flags for the ADM softball and baseball center fields. The American Legion is the Nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization founded on the values, contributions and sacrifices of those who have answered the Nation’s call to arms.

Valued at over $3,700, the flagpoles and flags were dedicated prior to the varsity games. Those raising the flags during the playing of the National Anthem on May 31 were 1st Vice Commander Anthony Flora, Finance Officer Phil Andeberg, Commander Jerry Bond and Adjutant Kent McAdon.