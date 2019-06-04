This past Saturday, the Rotary Club of Waukee helped kick off the Celebrate Waukee Festival with an early morning pancake breakfast. This Rotary Club event, which took place from 8-10:30 a.m. at Kenny’s Garage, marked the 6th annual pancake breakfast at the Waukee festival.

“The pancake breakfast is an annual event that we started doing as part of Celebrate Waukee six years ago. We have a ‘famous’ Pancake Man that makes an appearance at each one. And, it helps kick off festivities for the day,” Community Service Chair of the Rotary Club of Waukee Board Anna Bergman said.

As a not-for-profit organization, the Rotary Club of Waukee strives to provide service to others along with promote high ethical standards. It also works to advance world understanding, peace, and goodwill through business, professional, and community leaders.

Events such as the pancake breakfast, help the Rotary Club of Waukee raise funds to support their mission and committees including their Youth Services Committee.

“It’s an important part of our club and a part that members really enjoy helping with,” Bergman said.

Raising just over $800, proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go towards funding RYLA scholarships along with the student awards and student exhibit at the Waukee Arts Festival coming up in July.

In addition, the Rotary Club of Waukee will also participate in its second annual pancake breakfast at the Waukee Arts Festival this summer.