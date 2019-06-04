Although the Waukee Farmer’s Market doesn’t officially kick-off until Wednesday, June 5, this past Saturday, a small market showcased what was to come at the Waukee Celebration Festival. Located throughout the triangle, the market consisted of a variety of booths, including chiropractic practices, bubbles, jewelry and more.

“I think the farmers market adds to the small town charm of our triangle and allows our community to come together and remember that even though we are growing we are a small town at heart,” said LuCinda Beltman of the Waukee Farmers Market.

The Saturday market also consisted of two youth vendors. Seventh-grader Avery of Avery’s Mind Blowing Bubbles showcased her homemade large bubbles while 16-year-old Grace Oliver of Design With God in Mind creates jewelry, hats, scarves and more.

“I am especially excited that we have more and more youth as vendors at the market each year. This is a great place for them to grow their entrepreneurial skills in a safe and supportive environment,” Beltman said.

This summer, the farmers market will also consist of live entertainment ranging from Cold Pizza and Day Old Bread to Ed Kelly and can typically see anywhere from 40 to 400 people attend based on the weather and produce available.

“This year we have some great musicians who haven’t played the market before. So, we are very excited to welcome them,” Beltman said, “I love that we continue to be a small market. This allows consumers to really get to know the vendors they are buying from and build relationships with them week after week and year after year.”

The Waukee Farmer’s Market will take place each Wednesday at the downtown triangle from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning June 5 through the end of September.