The Waukee Public Library is adding a new amenity to its building – an art gallery, set to open on June 4, 2019. The Waukee Public Library Art Gallery, located inside the library’s public Coal Mine Meeting Room, is a space to display relevant traveling exhibits as well as collections from local artists.

“The addition of the art gallery is a way for the library to further serve as a gathering place in the community and as a place to inspire the free exchange of ideas,” said Adult Services Librarian Alex Coggeshell. “We look forward to hosting a variety of exhibits with the goal of creating a historical, cultural and educational environment within the Waukee Public Library.”

The first exhibit, which is also part of the Summer Reading Program’s “Explore the Universe” theme, is “Extravehicular Activity”, a collection of official photos borrowed from NASA. An exhibit opening for the NASA photos will take place June 4 at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on “The Amazing Technology of the Apollo Moon Program.”

Other exhibits scheduled include “Reflections: Photography as a Contemplative Experience” from photographer Eva Jade Landon on display July 12-Aug. 31 and “Water and Nature” from painter Julie Jewell on display Sept. 3-30.

Professional and amateur artists and art organizations can apply to exhibit in the new gallery. Interested artists can submit an application at waukeepubliclibrary.org/artgallery.

Visitors can enjoy the Waukee Public Library Art Gallery located at 950 Warrior Lane in Waukee. Gallery hours are year-round, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Sundays, Sept.-May from 1-4 p.m. The gallery will close intermittently for meetings. Call 515-978-7944 to confirm the gallery schedule.