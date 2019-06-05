WAPELLO — After several months of bad weather that contributed to a serious financial shortfall, the trustees of Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District #13 received good news Monday when state officials approved their application for a Contingency Fund Loan to provide the district with operating funds that will allow it to continue functioning.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren reported the Executive Council of Iowa approved the district’s application during its June 3 meeting.

“That will give them a cash infusion of up to $187,500,” Ostergren reported.

He said the zero-interest loan will be repayable over a 20-year period.

The loan will help assure the district can continue to operate its pumping station and other facilities for the foreseeable future, although Ostergren said he was expecting district trustees and local county and city officials to continue discussions on a long-range plan of action to resolve the district’s financial concerns.

The district’s cash problems surfaced late last month after Muscatine County officials contacted Louisa County officials about a special interest-bearing account of the drainage district.

Although the drainage district spans the two counties, Muscatine County is the controlling county and handles the district’s budget processes. However, after the initial contact from Muscatine County, the Louisa County officials reported the issue to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting.

In addition to updating the board on the interest-bearing account, the Louisa County officials also provided details on the financial problems facing the drainage district.

According to those reports, the drainage district had run into financial problems because of high utility and personnel costs related to prolonged operation of its pumping station south of Muscatine. Without additional financial support, the drainage district was facing the possibility of suspending its pumping operations, the supervisors were told.

Drainage district chair Rodd McNeal did not return a telephone call Monday concerning the executive council’s action, but in an earlier report he and other trustees had indicated the trustees were seeking assistance from state and federal officials to continue district operations.

According to the executive council’s website, the request from the drainage district was presented by Dennis Harper, Recovery Division Administrator for the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

In addition to the application, bill history and other data provided by the district, trustees Rodd McNeal, Terry Martin and Robert Cook also submitted a letter explaining the need for the loan.

“The trustees are left with no choice but to shut our pumps down … due to excessive pumping caused by large rain events and high river levels. This is not a decision we take lightly as it will affect some homes, some grain facilities, a large amount of farmland and eventually some industrial areas. But at this time we are out of money to pay our suppliers and employees,” the three wrote.

In another explanatory letter, the trustees pointed out the district had pumped for 400 hours with its propane pump and that tank was now empty. A diesel pump had been operating for 420 hours and there was only 150 hours of fuel left to keep it running. Two electric units had been pumping for 1250 hours each and there was no longer any money left to pay the utility bill.

Using a Federal Emergency Management Agency chart, the trustees pointed out the estimated cost for the pumping was about $295,000.

Meanwhile, Ostergren said Muscatine County and the city of Muscatine were committed to continuing to help the drainage district develop a long-term plan.

“There are a lot of people talking back and forth,” he said Monday.

The Iowa Executive Council includes Kim Reynolds, Governor; Paul D. Pate, Secretary of State; Michael L. Fitzgerald, Treasurer of State; Mike Naig, Secretary of Agriculture; and Rob Sand, Auditor of State.