Perry Trivia Night

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at La Poste.

Join the Sesquicentennial Planning Committee on Thursday, June 6 (registration at 6:15 p.m.) at La Poste for a FUN night of Perry Trivia! The cost is $10/person, with teams of up to eight people. All proceeds support the Sesquicentennial Celebration in July! For more information, call Julie at (515)465-4601.

Friday Fest

6:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Pattee Park Bandshell.

Join the Perry Chamber of Commerce for free family fun on the first Friday of June at Pattee Park in Perry! Enjoy live music at the bandshell by South of Society, playing a mix of covers and originals ranging in genres and styles from Allman Brothers and Johnny Cash to John Mayer and Bob Seger. (The band is formerly know as Catfish Charlie the last time we hosted them in Perry, which was July 4 in 2018.) Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, etc. Bring your own basket (only beer and wine permitted; no glass). Local food vendors to be announced.

Annual Garage Free

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Crossroads Church, 2810 First St.

On Saturday, June 8, Crossroads Church will host the Annual Garage Free from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in its facility on the north side of Perry. Everything is FREE! This is the 13th year for the Crossroads Church event. For more information or to volunteer, contact Crossroads via email: heather@cr4u.net or call 515-465-5478 ext 1 and leave a message.

Dallas County Big Year Bird Challenge

8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

This is the second event of our Dallas County Big Year Birding Challenge. Our goal is to reach 100 species by the end of this calendar year. Some binoculars and field guides will be available. Registration required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Relay for Life Garage Sale

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Family Credit Union, 720 1st Ave.

Relay for Life of Dallas County will host a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 in front of the Family Credit Union, 720 1st Ave. For more information, call 563-388-8328.

Teen SRP: Saturday Morning Cartoons and Cereal

10 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Perry Public Library.

All teens are invited to attend a Saturday morning showing of “Space Jam” and enjoy cereal and donuts! This event is part of the 2019 Universe of Stories Teen Summer Reading Program. For more information, call Misty at 515-465-3569.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Big Heart Stage, Meek Park.

Meet Me in Minburn returns on Saturday, June 8 with food, free skating and live music. Walking tacos will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the concession stand will open at 7 p.m. Picket Fence ice cream will also be served. A free-will donation will be taken. Music by Brick Immerman will be played from 7-9 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Family Fishing Fun

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Glissman Conservation Area.

The gates will be open for all visitors and our fishing gear will be ready to loan as Dallas County Conservation Board participates in the annual Iowa Free Fishing Weekend. The Glissman pond has a good population of bluegill and smallmouth bass, and is a great place for beginning and experienced anglers. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This program is free and weather dependent.