WAUKEE — BACooN Sizzles Waukee, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals group, will ride into Waukee on Friday, June 14 – on the eve of BACooN Ride 6!

This pre-party kicks off a weekend of bacon and bikes, but you don’t have to be a rider to attend. Everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious bacon-y food vendors, a beverage garden and live music all in Waukee’s Centennial Park.

BACooN Sizzles Waukee kicks off at 5 p.m. Bicycle-related vendors will be at the park with merchandise and gear available for sale. Beginning at 6 p.m., the “Best Party Band in Des Moines” – Gimikk – will play everything from AC/DC to Bruno Mars.

“This is the sixth year Waukee has had the opportunity to host BACooN Ride cyclists, and every year it’s a blast,” said Waukee Community Festivals Board Chair Jerry Slagter. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to welcome and showcase beautiful Centennial Park and Waukee’s trail system with the biking community. Residents always come and enjoy the atmosphere as well.”

The BACooN Ride first rode through Waukee in 2014, when Iowa’s world-famous RAGBRAI® joined with the founders of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival® and the Iowa Bicycle Coalition to create the unique ride. The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route. Waukee is the starting and ending point for the ride on Saturday, June 15. Camping in Centennial Park is available for registered riders. Visit bacoonride.com for ride registration details.