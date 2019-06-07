It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 21, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 29000 block of K Ave., when the driver swerved to miss having an accident with another car going to opposite way and went into the ditch striking a field entrance. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,600.

A 46 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of OWI and contempt-refusal-failure to pay fine or costs.

May 22, 2019

A hit and run accident was reported on 14th St., Dallas Center. Driver one was attempting to turn left into a parking space and another vehicle behind him attempted to pass him while turning. The other vehicle made contact with the front fender of vehicle one and continued on without stopping. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

A 37 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A one vehicle accident was reported on 290th St., when the driver lost control on the gravel and rolled the vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

May 23, 2019

A vehicle versus ATV accident was reported in the 21000 block of 350th St. The ATV driver was attempting to turn left into a driveway and did not yield to vehicle one, causing the two vehicles to collide. No injuries reported. Damage to the ATV estimated at $2,500 and $10,000 to vehicle one. The driver of vehicle one was cited for no valid driver’s license and the ATV driver was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.

May 24, 2019

A 19 year old Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft and operating a vehicle with no consent.

A 35 year old male Perry resident was arrested at 17807 130th St., Perry for burglary.

May 25, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 12600 block of Zook Spur Rd. when the driver struck a bump in the roadway and lost control and went into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

May 26, 2019

An 18 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 19000 block of 240th St., Adel for carrying weapons.

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 19000 block of 240th St., Adel for carrying weapons.

May 27, 2019

A 40 year old male Van Meter resident was arrested in Van Meter for violation of a no contact order and possession of a controlled substance.

A 21 year year old male Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of assault.

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at the 102 mile marker of Interstate 80 for driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance and OWI.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 35000 block of Del Rio Rd when a deer jumped out onto the road. The driver swerved to miss the deer and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,350.

May 28, 2019

A 21 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to maintain control.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Dexfield Rd. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

May 29, 2019

A 44 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance - original charge of fraudulent practice.

A 41 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft and attempted burglary.

May 30, 2019

A 38 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing - original charge of OWI.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of 130th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported near the 113 mile marker of Interstate 80 when the driver’s left front tire blew out sending the truck into the cable barriers. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000 and $1,000 to the cable barriers.

May 31, 2019

A 52 year old male Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of operating a commercial vehicle when disqualified.

A 26 year old female Madrid resident was arrested in the 28000 block of Highway 141 for OWI and improper use of access facility.

A 44 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference - original charge of harassment.

A 24 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing - original charge of eluding.

A 49 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of forgery and theft.

A 33 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 28 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft and burglary.

A one vehicle accident was reported on Sycamore St., Granger when the driver’s vehicle went off onto the right shoulder and dropped into the ditch and then up onto the driveway access and into a front yard striking a large tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000 and approximately $2,000 to the tree. The driver was given a warning for failure to maintain control.

June 1, 2019

A 32 year old male De Soto resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

A 50 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at the intersection of Highway 141 Diagonal and Kennedy St., Granger for driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

June 2, 2019

A 40 year old homeless female was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of interference with official acts.

A 19 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of driving while license under suspension.

June 3, 2019

A 27 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of burglary.

A 39 year old male Boone resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of harassment.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of public intoxication.

A 27 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft.

June 4, 2019

A 48 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial - original charge of driving while license denied.