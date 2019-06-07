The ADM Board of Education has called a special election for June 25, for the consideration of the following bond referendum:

“Shall the Board of Directors of the Adel DeSoto Minburn Community School District in the Counties of Dallas and Madison, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $15,750,000 to provide funds to construct, build, furnish and equip a new elementary building and improve the site?”

ADM Schools would like to invite residents to attend a public informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 in the ADM High School Auditorium.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to visit www.admschools.org/bond2019 to learn more about the purpose, process and project of the bond as well as to access a FAQ that answers over 20 common questions.

Residents are also encouraged to contact ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe at 515-993-4283 ext. 7050 or gdufoe@adm.k12.ia.us with any questions.