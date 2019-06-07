CLIVE — A Waukee woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Janna Martinson, 45, won a top prize playing the Iowa Lottery’s “Big 7s” scratch game. Martinson works at Casey’s, 1955 SE University Ave. in Waukee, and purchased her winning ticket before starting a recent shift.

She claimed her prize on Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive. It was the fourth of eight top prizes awarded in the game.

Big 7s is a $20 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 2.41. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.