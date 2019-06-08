The next date for the Nebraska City Farmer’s Market is Thursday, June 13. The Market is located in the Memorial Building parking lot and features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The June 13 Farmer’s Market sponsor is Brown’s Shoe Fit. Employees will be at the Farmer’s Market with free root beer floats for Market attendees.

The Farmer’s Market is open from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August in the Memorial Building parking lot at the corner of 8th Street and 1st Corso in Nebraska City.