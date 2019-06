AMES — Seventy-three Iowa State University students were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society during an award ceremony on May 5, 2019.

This prestigious honor society, founded in 1776, recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences. Area Iowa State students who were inducted include:Jacob Donahue, of Adel, Sonya Harwood, of Grimes, and Jenna Humke, of Grimes.