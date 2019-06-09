​A press release from the Sheriff Chad Leonard said the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the intersection of 170th Street and Highway 141 Diagonal, about 2 miles west of Granger. It was reported that the vehicle was upside down and the driver was injured and trapped in the vehicle.

Dallas County EMS, Granger Police, Granger Fire and Rescue and Woodward Fire and Rescue were called to assist. Mercy One helicopter was also sent to the scene, due to the severity of injuries received in the accident to the 17-year-old female driver. Mercy One landed on Highway 141 and took the patient to Mercy in Des Moines. Westbound traffic on Highway 141 was detoured onto 170th Street while the helicopter was on scene.

As of the morning of Sunday, June 9 the juvenile is doing well, but is still in the hospital. The accident investigation is still ongoing.