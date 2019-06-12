Party In The Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Kinnick Feller Park, Adel.

Let’s “Party In The Park” again, this time in Kinnick Feller Park on Thursday, June 13. Try your hand at a game about recycling, enjoy a Pop-Ice and listen to some music. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, maybe a picnic and meet new friends. Learn to play GaGa Ball, enjoy the playground, play tennis, watch a softball game, walk down to the river, or stroll through Oakdale Cemetery. It’s a great park to explore!

BACooN Sizzles Waukee

5 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Centennial Park.

This pre-party kicks off a weekend of bacon and bikes, but you don’t have to be a rider to attend. Everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious bacon-y food vendors, a beverage garden and live music all in Waukee’s Centennial Park. BACooN Sizzles Waukee kicks off at 5 p.m. Bicycle-related vendors will be at the park with merchandise and gear available for sale. Beginning at 6 p.m., the “Best Party Band in Des Moines” – Gimikk – will play everything from AC/DC to Bruno Mars.

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

The two-night Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased at the entry gate (Kids up to 5 years - free, kids 6 to 12 years - $5, 13 years to adult - $10). Food and drinks available. Following the rodeo, live music by Neil Hewitt on Friday and TOAST3R Rocks on Saturday.

Movies on Main

7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Governors District, 222 SE Main St., Grimes.

Movies on Main is brought to you by the Governors District Alliance. Join us as we will be showing “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on a giant screen on the Main Street here in Grimes’ Governors District. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! The movie will start at dusk, or whenever it gets dark enough. Free for all to attend.

BACoon Ride

Saturday, June 15 on Raccoon River Valley Trail around Dallas County.

The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route. Waukee is the starting and ending point for the ride on Saturday, June 15. Other stops include Dallas Center, Minburn, Perry, Jamaica, Panora, Linden, Redfield and Adel. Camping in Centennial Park is available for registered riders. Visit bacoonride.com for ride registration details.

Healing of the Mounds

2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Kuehn Conservation Area

Sacred sites, burial mounds, of the First Nations Peoples, known as the Woodland Culture by archaeologists, are found on the south river ridge, above the Raccoon River, at Kuehn Conservation Area. These mounds tell a story not only of Kuehn’s First Peoples, but also of the European cultures that later came to occupy this river valley. Join us for this event to come to understand the stories of these mounds and also participate in the healing of these mounds. Registration is required for this program. Call 515-465-3577.

Minburn Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Minburn United Methodist Church.

The Minburn Community Blood Drive, sponsored by the Minburn First Responders, is set for June 17. Walk-ins or appointments are welcome. To make an appointment, go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call Barb Fox at 515-677-2454.

Party In The Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

Join the Adel Rotary Club each Thursday this summer from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at parks across town. Every “Party In The Park” offers a fun family activity, free frozen treats and music! Gather your family, explore a park and make new friends! The June 20 event will be at the Adel Family Aquatic Center. The June 27 party will be in Bailey’s Grove Park. Like Adel Rotary Club on Facebook for updates on future “Party In The Park” activities.

Movie in the Park

9-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Evans Park, Adel.

Adel Parks and Recreation will kick off its Movies in the Park series on June 22 with “The Incredibles.” The movie will be the first of three movies shown in parks around town this summer.