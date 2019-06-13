Submitted by Police Chief Gerry Stoll

May 3: Officer responded to a possible Criminal Mischief complaint at the 1300 block of Sand Cherry. A vehicle operated by a Huxley man had a front driver’s side wheel come off while on Highway 210. Uncertain if the lug nuts had been tampered with or not at this time. Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 210 near 560th. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Ankeny man, was suspended from driving. He was cited and released with a court date for Driving While License Suspended.

May 5: Officer received found property from a business at the 900 block of North Highway 69. The property was taken and returned to a Norwalk man.

May 8: Officer responded to a requested welfare check at the 500 block of E. Fourth Street. Contact was made with a Huxley juvenile, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

May 10: Officer arrested a 35-year-old Ankeny man for Possession of Paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Highway 69 and National Drive.

May 11: Officer responded to a domestic disturbance at the 500 block of E. First Street involving juveniles. The situation was resolved, and all parties agreed that they could cohabitate for the remainder of the night with no further problems. Officer received a theft complaint at a business on the 500 block of E. First Street. A folding knife valued at $17.99 was taken from the store by an unknown male. Surveillance was gathered and posted on the PD Facebook for possible identification.

May 14: Officer received a harassment complaint at the 500 block of E. First Street. The issue was a civil matter involving money between two parties. Therefore, the communication was appropriate. Offending party was advised to pursue losses in civil court.

May 12: Officer responded to a domestic disturbance at the 200 block of N. Third. A Des Moines man and Huxley woman were in a heated argument regarding their shared daughter. The male half elected to leave the property.

May 16: Officer received a harassment complaint at the 500 block of E. First Street. After investigation, an 18-year-old Maxwell man was arrested for harassment 3rd. He was cited into court for the offense.

May 17: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near National Drive. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Dows man, had a nationwide warrant for his arrest out of the State of Texas. He was taken into custody and transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

May 19: Officer responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 35 near the 104 Mile Marker. A vehicle operated by a Des Moines man lost control and went into the ditch, causing minimal damage and no injuries.

May 22: Officer received an Indecent Exposure complaint at the 500 block of E. Fourth Street. An unknown male was confronted for the behavior in an apartment parking lot and quickly left the area on foot. The male was not seen again, and the officer was unable to find the male. No positive identification could be made on the suspect. Officer received a harassment complaint at the 600 block of Maple. A harassment case was opened and contact with the offending party only after requested by the victim. Officer responded to a single vehicle accident on 560th near the Heart of Iowa Trail. A vehicle operated by a 23-year-old Ankeny woman went into the ditch, causing damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

May 23: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near Campus Drive. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Huxley man, was arrested for OWI 1st. He was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

May 26: Officer responded to a report of a female who had jumped out of a moving vehicle near Highway 210 and Interstate 35. The 51-year-old Clive woman was located and transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Officer served an arrest warrant after encountering a 36-year-old Des Moines man on Highway 210 and 560th Ave. He was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada. Officer received a harassment complaint at the 200 block of Larson. Contact was made with a 67-year-old Spencer man, who agreed to stop the behavior in order to avoid future police attention.

May 27: Officer responded to a noise complaint at the 200 block of N. Third Ave. Contact was made with a 26-year-old Des Moines man, who was eventually arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

May 28: Officer responded to the high school for a student who had brought alcohol onto school grounds. The student was released to his mother.

May 29: Officer responded to a domestic altercation at the 200 block of Oak Blvd. The altercation was verbal, and a 47-year-old tenant decided he would move to Ankeny that day. Officer received a fraud complaint at the 1000 block of North Park Blvd. Four transactions were made through Amazon that were unknown and not requested by the card holder, totaling approximately $250. The card was shut down and investigation is ongoing.

May 31: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near Centennial Drive. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Huxley juvenile, was Barred from driving. She was referred to Juvenile Court for Driving While Barred and released to her mother. Several other items were in the vehicle, such as a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol. A 21-year-old Des Moines man was cited for Open Container for the alcohol. Charges for the paraphernalia, and weapons are pending County Attorney approval.

Trainings and Special Assignments

5/9: Officers attended a sex assault and interrogations class in Des Moines

5/9: Officer conducted a seatbelt enforcement project in the Ballard High Parking lot.

5/15: Officer attended a two-day GTSB ARIDE class in Nevada.

5/21:Officer spoke with an eighth-grade health class about alcohol use.

5/31: Chief took two Ballard West School students from home to school on the last day of class in his patrol car. The ride was an auction item at the Ballard Educational Foundation fund raiser.

Huxley officers had eight arrests for the month — two were for Possession of drug Paraphernalia, one was for Driving Under Suspension, one was for Harassment 3rd, one for OWI, one for Driving While Barred and two arrest warrants were served. Officers issued 20 citations for traffic offenses, gave 121 warnings, received 182 calls for service and had 536 total contacts for the month. Officers used 274 hours toward investigations or answering calls for service and gave 576.25 hours of general patrol.