It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 13, 2019

Criminal Mischief: A Stuart resident reported vandalism in the 100 block of S. 5th St. Estimated damage is $1,500.

May 15, 2019

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1900 block of Greene St. The driver of vehicle one was backing up in the 1900 block of Greene St. when she struck another vehicle. Damages estimated at $550.

May 16, 2019

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1400 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $375.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1400 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $125.

May 20, 2019

Theft: A Menlo resident reported a theft in the 600 block of S. 14th St. Items estimated at $1,500.

May 21, 2019

Theft: A Van Meter resident reported a theft in the 600 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $250.

Theft: Casey’s General Store of Adel reported a theft in the 800 block of Greene St. Item estimated at $4.

May 22, 2019

Theft: Sumpter Pharmacy of Adel reported a scam in the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Nothing taken.

Accident: A three vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Greene St. Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Greene St. when a vehicle driven by driver two pulled onto Greene St. in front of vehicle one before striking another vehicle driven who was stopped at a stop sign on S. 14th St. Damages estimated at $8,000.

May 23, 2019

Arrest: A 21 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

May 27, 2019

Accident: A one vehicle accident was reported in the 22000 block of Old Highway 6 when the driver entered the ditch striking mailboxes and a speed limit post. Damages estimated at $5,600.

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Hunter Ct. Items estimated at $200.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 600 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $150.

May 29, 2019

Criminal Mischief: Country Lane Lodge of Adel reported vandalism in the 29000 block of Prospect Circle. Estimated damage is $250.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Greene St. Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Greene St. when driver two turned onto S. 7th St. in front of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $6,500.

Arrest: A 19 year old male Adel resident was arrested for disorderly conduct.

May 30, 2019

Accident: A one vehicle accident was reported in the 1500 block of Old Portland Rd. when the driver lost control of his vehicle. Damages estimated at $3,000.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $370.

May 31, 2019

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Estimated damage is $100.

Accident: A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $2,500.

Theft: An Adel resident reported theft in the 2100 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $203.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Greene St. A vehicle was traveling westbound in the 800 block of Greene St. A school bus was traveling southbound on Nile Kinnick Dr. S when the driver struck the other vehicle. Damages estimated at $10,000.

Accident: A vehicle versus motorcycle accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 6. A vehicle was traveling westbound in the 26000 block of Highway 6 when a motorcycle entered the highway striking the other vehicle. Damages estimated at $19,000.

June 1, 2019

Accident: An Adel resident reported a hit and run accident in the 1500 block of Greene St. when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot. Damages estimated at $500.

June 2, 2019

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism to his vehicle and to another vehicle in the 1400 block of S. 12th St. Estimated damage is $20.

Theft: An Adel resident reported theft in the 2100 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $590.