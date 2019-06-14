The ADM Scholarship Foundation presented over $55,000 in scholarships to 53 well-deserving graduates of the ADM School District during the recent commencement ceremony.
Each student that is going on to post-secondary education in the academia or vocational field completes an application that is presented anonomously to the Board of Trustees of the Foundation. The criteria for obtaining the scholarship is based on four categories: scholastic achievement, involvement in extra curricular activites, financial need and personal comments by the applicant. As of this year, 688 scholarships totaling $662,500 have been given.
Along with the $1,000 scholarships presented, three additional $500 awards were given to students that have excelled in leadership in the categories of sports, the fine arts and involvement in community service projects. The Nile Kinnick Award for activity in sports was given to Lucas Heitz. Rachel Hardy received The Eric Cutler Award for participation in fine arts and the recipient of the Stan Norenberg Award for community involvement was Anna Kenny.
The ADM Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1983 by then principal Stan Norenberg with a dream that every graduate of ADM School District going on to post-secondary education would receive a scholarship. More information on the Foundation may be found on the website at www.admscholarship.org.
The recipients of the 2019 scholarships include:
Courtney Arnold
Kristen Baier
Bellin Banwart
Tyler Bottorff
Nicholas Bradshaw
Abigail Calligan
Spencer Collins
Charles Craigmile
Logan Crannell
Abigail Croushore
Parker Lane DePond
Steven Dobrzynski
Marissa Dorr
Zoe Dupuy
Madison Feller
Joseph Finnegan
Andrew Flora
Carter Goos
Bryce Daniel Greer
Koby Hardcastle
Rachel Hardy
Connor Harrison
Nolan P Harsh
Emily Hatchitt
Lucas Heitz
Kennedy Ihrig
Emma Jacobsen
Kaitlyn Jimmerson
Sadie Juergens
Anna Kenny
Mikayla Rose Klein
Jake Larson
Kamryn Majewski
Sydney Manning
Grace McCartney
Sean McGee
Owen Meier
Claire Mikkelsen
Vaughn Miller
Taylor Nepper
Emily O’Brien
Adam O’Connor
Patrick Origer
Kinsey Ostendorf
Olivia Perkins
Cailey Person
Brianna Powers
Niki Seaholm
Danielle Selover
Merrill Wadle
Nathan Wedemeyer
Paige Lauren Weesner
Seth Williamson