The ADM Scholarship Foundation presented over $55,000 in scholarships to 53 well-deserving graduates of the ADM School District during the recent commencement ceremony.

Each student that is going on to post-secondary education in the academia or vocational field completes an application that is presented anonomously to the Board of Trustees of the Foundation. The criteria for obtaining the scholarship is based on four categories: scholastic achievement, involvement in extra curricular activites, financial need and personal comments by the applicant. As of this year, 688 scholarships totaling $662,500 have been given.

Along with the $1,000 scholarships presented, three additional $500 awards were given to students that have excelled in leadership in the categories of sports, the fine arts and involvement in community service projects. The Nile Kinnick Award for activity in sports was given to Lucas Heitz. Rachel Hardy received The Eric Cutler Award for participation in fine arts and the recipient of the Stan Norenberg Award for community involvement was Anna Kenny.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1983 by then principal Stan Norenberg with a dream that every graduate of ADM School District going on to post-secondary education would receive a scholarship. More information on the Foundation may be found on the website at www.admscholarship.org.

The recipients of the 2019 scholarships include:

Courtney Arnold

Kristen Baier

Bellin Banwart

Tyler Bottorff

Nicholas Bradshaw

Abigail Calligan

Spencer Collins

Charles Craigmile

Logan Crannell

Abigail Croushore

Parker Lane DePond

Steven Dobrzynski

Marissa Dorr

Zoe Dupuy

Madison Feller

Joseph Finnegan

Andrew Flora

Carter Goos

Bryce Daniel Greer

Koby Hardcastle

Rachel Hardy

Connor Harrison

Nolan P Harsh

Emily Hatchitt

Lucas Heitz

Kennedy Ihrig

Emma Jacobsen

Kaitlyn Jimmerson

Sadie Juergens

Anna Kenny

Mikayla Rose Klein

Jake Larson

Kamryn Majewski

Sydney Manning

Grace McCartney

Sean McGee

Owen Meier

Claire Mikkelsen

Vaughn Miller

Taylor Nepper

Emily O’Brien

Adam O’Connor

Patrick Origer

Kinsey Ostendorf

Olivia Perkins

Cailey Person

Brianna Powers

Niki Seaholm

Danielle Selover

Merrill Wadle

Nathan Wedemeyer

Paige Lauren Weesner

Seth Williamson