The ADM Scholarship Foundation presented over $55,000 in scholarships to 53 well-deserving graduates of the ADM School District during the recent commencement ceremony.


Each student that is going on to post-secondary education in the academia or vocational field completes an application that is presented anonomously to the Board of Trustees of the Foundation. The criteria for obtaining the scholarship is based on four categories: scholastic achievement, involvement in extra curricular activites, financial need and personal comments by the applicant. As of this year, 688 scholarships totaling $662,500 have been given.


Along with the $1,000 scholarships presented, three additional $500 awards were given to students that have excelled in leadership in the categories of sports, the fine arts and involvement in community service projects. The Nile Kinnick Award for activity in sports was given to Lucas Heitz. Rachel Hardy received The Eric Cutler Award for participation in fine arts and the recipient of the Stan Norenberg Award for community involvement was Anna Kenny.


The ADM Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1983 by then principal Stan Norenberg with a dream that every graduate of ADM School District going on to post-secondary education would receive a scholarship. More information on the Foundation may be found on the website at www.admscholarship.org.


The recipients of the 2019 scholarships include:


Courtney Arnold


Kristen Baier


Bellin Banwart


Tyler Bottorff


Nicholas Bradshaw


Abigail Calligan


Spencer Collins


Charles Craigmile


Logan Crannell


Abigail Croushore


Parker Lane DePond


Steven Dobrzynski


Marissa Dorr


Zoe Dupuy


Madison Feller


Joseph Finnegan


Andrew Flora


Carter Goos


Bryce Daniel Greer


Koby Hardcastle


Rachel Hardy


Connor Harrison


Nolan P Harsh


Emily Hatchitt


Lucas Heitz


Kennedy Ihrig


Emma Jacobsen


Kaitlyn Jimmerson


Sadie Juergens


Anna Kenny


Mikayla Rose Klein


Jake Larson


Kamryn Majewski


Sydney Manning


Grace McCartney


Sean McGee


Owen Meier


Claire Mikkelsen


Vaughn Miller


Taylor Nepper


Emily O’Brien


Adam O’Connor


Patrick Origer


Kinsey Ostendorf


Olivia Perkins


Cailey Person


Brianna Powers


Niki Seaholm


Danielle Selover


Merrill Wadle


Nathan Wedemeyer


Paige Lauren Weesner


Seth Williamson