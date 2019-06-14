It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 4, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Ute Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,500.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 44 near Forest Glen Circle. Minor injuries reported, checked out by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

June 5, 2019

A 23 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Bear Creek Rd when the driver lost control and entered the south ditch, rolled and came to rest in a grass field. Minor injuries reported and driver was transported to Iowa Methodist by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141 when the driver had a tire issue and the vehicle veered off onto the shoulder and entered the ditch. The driver was taken to Unity Point with minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

June 6, 2019

A 33 year old male Booneville resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of theft.

A 46 year old Perry resident was arrested at 11649 125th Trail, Dawson for possession of a controlled substance.

A 19 year old female Redfield resident was arrested in the 35000 block of Del Rio Road, for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 7, 2019

A 58 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 42 year old male Redfield resident was arrested at 1207 Main St., Redfield for assault with intent to conflict serious injury, interference with official acts and burglary.

A 35 year old female Pleasant Hill resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of failure to stop in assured clear distance.

June 8, 2019

A 40 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of probation violation - unauthorized use of credit card.

A 20 year old Ames resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 20 year old male Minburn resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 31 year old female Washington, KS resident was arrested at Greene and Ash St., De Soto for harassment of a public official and disorderly conduct.

A 21 year old female Dawson resident was arrested in the 22000 block of Highway 141 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for speeding.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal when the driver hit the gravel shoulder and lost control entering the median after trying to correct. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.

June 10, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 100 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A 36 year old Perry resident was arrested at Willis Ave and 28th St., Perry for OWI.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on P58. No injuries were reported and the estimated damage to the vehicle is $5,000.

A 43 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrants for interference with official acts, burglary 2nd degree and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

A 25 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A 24 year old Grimes resident was arrested for disorderly conduct.