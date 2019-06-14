It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
May 1: Casey’s General Store reported counterfeit money.
May 2: Casey’s General Store reported counterfeit money.
May 8: Responded to a two car property accident - citation for fail to stop assured clear distance.
May 9: Gas leak at AHeinz57, Mid-American responded and took care of the issue.
May 14: Female arrested on warrant and transferred to Des Moines Police.
May 29: Abandoned vehicle towed from 1300 Block of Guthrie.
May 29: Insurance Auto Auction reported a theft of money.
May 29: Casey’s General Store reported a theft of fuel, party returned and paid.
May 30: Mitch Crozier reported a theft of a gas can containing approximately four gallons of gas.