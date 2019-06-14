It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 1: Casey’s General Store reported counterfeit money.

May 2: Casey’s General Store reported counterfeit money.

May 8: Responded to a two car property accident - citation for fail to stop assured clear distance.

May 9: Gas leak at AHeinz57, Mid-American responded and took care of the issue.

May 14: Female arrested on warrant and transferred to Des Moines Police.

May 29: Abandoned vehicle towed from 1300 Block of Guthrie.

May 29: Insurance Auto Auction reported a theft of money.

May 29: Casey’s General Store reported a theft of fuel, party returned and paid.

May 30: Mitch Crozier reported a theft of a gas can containing approximately four gallons of gas.