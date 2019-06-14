Discussions about a grand opening ceremony for the soon-to-be-completed 4th Corso Viaduct will be part of the Nebraska City City Council meeting Monday night, June 17.

Council members are also expected to approve the city's Purchase/Rehahabilitation/Resale program guidelines to improve several homes within the city, as well as award the bid of $315,494.40 to ME Collins for 2019 Nebraska City bridge repairs to include the 1st Street Bridge over South Table Creek ($91,034.35); the 10th Street Bridge over North Table Creek ($94,918.88) and the 16th Street Bridge over North Table Creek ($114,390.50).

The council will also consider requests from Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce to use Memorial Way for an evening band concert on Thursday, June 20, featuring the Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, along with requests to use Steinhart Park to host the River City Carnival during the 4th of July Weekend and to host Lemon Days sidewalk sales from July 26 through 28, along with the Cutest Doggie Contest on July 27.

Council members will also discuss rain water run-off and drainage concerns at Mayhew Cabin, and they are expected to approve a proposal from the Friends of Riverview Park to receive donated funds with conditions, and also receive a Nemaha Natural Resources District grant of $9,360 for improvements to the park.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.