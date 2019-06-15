A Nevada woman was killed late Saturday afternoon when the SUV she was driving was struck as she drove with the warning flashers on to protect a horse that was on the shoulder of the road, according to an accident report issued by the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the report, issued late Saturday evening, happened just before 5:20 p.m. on 620th Avenue, north of Nevada and south of 170th Street.

Nycole Henson, 27, died as a result of the accident.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Des Moines said a band of thunderstorms and heavy rain was moving through the area at the time. The closest observation station near Ames showed heavy rain, wind gusts of 35 mph with visibility reduced to one mile because of the storms.

According to the accident report, Henson was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot southbound when she was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Oberhokam, 17, of Story City.

Oberhokam and 4 others were injured and taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, the report stated.

The accident report did not specify which vehicles the injured individuals were passengers in.

There was also a third vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Shaun McLoud, 33, of Nevada, which was also southbound on 620th Avenue and driving with its flashers on. Although the accident report said that vehicle was not involved in the crash, it indicated McLoud was injured.

The other injured individuals were listed as Joshua Marlatt, 32, of Nevada; Joseph Henson, 30, of Nevada; and Toni Marlatt, 39, of Nevada.

The investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.