KEOKUK — An organization that helps forgotten veterans will have an informational event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at First Christian Church, 3476 Main St., Keokuk.

Armatus Reintegration Program, a nonprofit organization with the motto, “We Serve the Forgotten Veterans,” was founded by Rick Pritchard in Huntsville, Texas, in 2017, and is not affiliated with any religious or other established agency, depending entirely on grants and donations.

Dustin Cackley, a retired Iraq war Army veteran and Keokuk native, is bringing the program to the area. He is returning to Keokuk to establish the Midwest Division, in order to serve veterans incarcerated in correctional facilities in Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and eventually Wisconsin.

Pritchard is a Wadena native and Marine Corps Scout Sniper veteran.

The program’s mission is to lower recidivism of released veterans and help them to reintegrate successfully back into society, using Correctional Counseling Institute curricula.

Cackley and Pritchard have built up the organization, so far touching more than 400 veterans through trained volunteers and weekly visits to 12 correctional facilities.

On Saturday, Cackley will give a presentation introducing Armatus to the public and corrections communities. His purpose will be to highlight the importance of this undertaking, recruit volunteers and garner financial support.

To learn more, call Damon at (319) 795-0658.