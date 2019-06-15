BOONE — Don Hendrickson, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, rode his Harley-Davidson from his native Okoboji to Des Moines across the Mile Long Bridge with roughly 250 other motorists to a final stop at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone to hear U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst speak at the fifth-annual Roast and Ride Event on Saturday.

“First year doing this event, I got emotional hearing (Ernst) speak about what she’s doing for her fellow servicemen and women,” Hendrickson said. “To have someone representing Iowans who has a military track record and sincere ‘gumption’ to help Iowans on both sides of the fence makes me proud to live here.”

After trekking 49 miles on her motorcycle from Des Moines to the Expo Center, Ernst kicked off her 2020 re-election campaign on a sunny Saturday afternoon and vowed to represent all Iowans and their values and “protect the balance between government responsibility and individual liberty.”

Roast and Ride is an annual event that honors military service members. The proceeds from this year’s event are going toward Retrieving Freedom, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training service dogs.

“Folks, while I’m Iowa nice, I am not afraid to fight,” Ernst said to a crowd of military veterans, motorcyclists and supporters alike. “I am not afraid to go out there and tackle these important issues, especially when it comes to our Iowa values. I will never stop standing up as Iowa’s tireless defender.”

Elected in 2015, Ernst is opposed by a field of three Democrats — Eddie Mauro, Kimberly Graham and Theresa Greenfield — but bids to unseat her will prove tough as the incumbent has garnered an approval rating hovering in the high 50s.

Between raucous cheers of “USA, USA” and the loud barks of military service dogs, Ernst touted her track record of representing the interest of “all” Iowans in the Senate, not the interests of Washington, D.C.

“Here in Iowa, we know that we feed and fuel the world,” said Ernst, who championed her efforts to expand the sale of E-15, or ethanol, year-round. “Which is why I have fought tirelessly to keep markets open for Iowa exports.”

Ernst, who made history as the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, shot down the proposed Green New Deal, stating it would detrimentally affect Iowan farm families and values.

She also spoke out against 2020 Democratic candidates arguing for the removal of the electoral college, stating it would would silence Iowans in the political process.

“Democrat, Republican or Independent – I don’t care what letter is next to my colleagues’ name,” Ernst said. “I take the examples I hear from Iowans – your stories about the needs of rural Iowa – and I advocate for you. We can’t take our way of life for granted because the very values that make up the heart and soul of our state and this beautiful country are under attack.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and most recently former U.S. ambassador to United Nations, joined Ernst at the event. All voiced their support for Ernst.

Haley spoke glowingly of her time as the U.N. ambassador in the Trump Administration, and urged Iowa voters to continue support for Trump in his 2020 re-election bid.

“Iowa is crucial,” Haley said. “We have to have it.”

Haley said measures such as the Green New Deal, open borders and “socialist health care,” and “political correctness,” are potential threats to Iowa voters if Trump isn’t re-elected.

Haley said Republicans need to keep Ernst in the Senate, due to her ability to represent Iowans and “make ‘em squeal.”

Currently holding a 53-to-47 advantage in the Senate, Republicans are defending far more seats next year — 22 — than the Democrats’ 12.

“Iowa is so blessed to have someone like her in the United States Senate,” Reynolds said. “Being here at Joni’s Roast and Ride event is a perfect way to cap off a wild week of Iowa politics.”

In Cedar Rapids, 19 of the 25 Democratic candidates attended the Democratic Hall of Fame last weekend, and on Tuesday, both Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden were in Des Moines, concurrently.

An eventgoer Tracy Nix, of Adel, said she is “all-in” on Ernst’s re-election campaign.

“Joni is the embodiment of Iowa,” Nix said. “She speaks for freedom and protection of our Iowan values. A Iowan who doesn’t vote for Joni, isn’t an Iowan.”