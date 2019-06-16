Characterized as a small town with a big heart, the City of Minburn will celebrate its 150th birthday this summer. This event, which will take place July 5 through July 7 following the annual Fourth of July celebrations, will include a vast array of entertainment and activities that highlight both the town’s past and present.

“My grandpa farmed up there and my dad graduated from Washington Township. My great grandmother was also a charter member of the auxiliary in Minburn. She was one of the first women to be on the auxiliary in Minburn,” Margie Kenyon of the Minburn 150th Committee said.

Festivities will begin the evening of Friday, July 5 with a homemade meatball supper, ice cream, homemade pie and a performance by Rukkus band. Then, on Saturday afternoon, the town of Minburn will open both the Washington Township School and the current Minburn School for alumni and visitors to tour.

“At Washington Township School there is a lot of memorabilia there. What I think is really nice is that they have displayed all the graduating classes including the last class to graduate before [Minburn] merged with ADM,” Kenyon said.

Ice cream and brownies will be served Saturday evening along with brats, burgers, hot dogs and baked beans provided by the Brewer Family Farms. The 150th Committee is also currently encouraging alumni to reach out to past classmates and gather for a reunion night and a performance by Lil Red and the Medicated Moose Band.

Celebrations will then conclude Sunday morning with a Christian music concert by Doc McCaulley, doughnuts, coffee and juice.

“We’ve labeled it Praise in the Park and that will be the finale of the 150th celebration,” Kenyon said.

In addition, the town will also open a time capsule from 1969 at 1 p.m. on July 4. This time capsule is currently located at Meek Park in an Old Millstone brick monument along with a second time capsule that was buried in 1969 to be opened in 2069.

“Minburn has been known for their wonderful 4th of July parade and celebration. We are incorporating the opening of the time capsule on that date because we felt that was when the majority of the people would be in town. [The time capsule] will also be displayed on Friday and Saturday as well,” Kenyon said.

Kenyon mentioned that the past mayor’s son contacted the City of Minburn stating that his father would have wanted his grandson present for the opening of the time capsule. Kenyon quickly pulled out old copies of the local newspaper and saw that in fact the 1969 mayor and city council wished for their families to be present for the unearthing of the time capsule in future years. The City of Minburn has sent letters to all the family members throughout the United States and invited them to not only come back for the celebration but also be present for the time capsule opening. The hope is to honor not only those family members but also those that were born and raised in the Minburn area and turning 90 this year.

“For a lot of the people in the group I’m in for the 150th, their parents were involved in planning the 1969 centennial. Making this a successful celebration was in the heart of everyone on our committee,” Kenyon said.

The Minburn 150th Committee will be selling commemorative mugs, vases and T-shirts in honor of the sesquicentennial. Proceeds from the sell of memorabilia along with those from Friday evening will go towards the Minburn Betterment Fund.