New amenities in Waukee’s Fox Creek Park will open on Tuesday, June 25, following a 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting event. Members of the public are welcome to attend the event and stay after to explore the park, which features the community’s first splash pad.

“With a median resident age of 33, there are many young children living in Waukee,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard. “This time of year especially, parents and caregivers are looking for ways to keep kids occupied. We are thrilled to open the new Fox Creek Splash Pad as a fun new place to cool off and play during the summer.”

In addition to the highly anticipated splash pad, Phase 2 improvements include the addition of a new tennis court, four Pickleball courts and an indoor shelter building with an 80-person capacity. Fox Creek Park’s new, non-traditional play area features a climbing wall and rope climb, as well as a unique “in-hill” slide and tunnel system.

The 18-acre Fox Creek Park is located at 522 NE Westgate Dr. Phase 1 was completed in 2016 with green spaces, trails, water fountains and prairie grass plantings. The Phase 2 improvements were paid for with revenue collected from the Dallas County Local Option Sales Tax.

Fox Creek Park is open daily from sunrise to 10 p.m. Fox Creek Splash Pad will be open daily during the summer months from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All amenities are free for the public to use. Visit www.Waukee.org/foxcreekpark for more information.