Franklin Elementary was selected earlier this month by Gov. Kim Reynolds to receive $50,000 in a grant to further STEM education and computer literacy.

The funds will be put toward a new iPad cart, housing 30 new tablets with the most up-to-date software that will support educational applications.

According to Teacher Leader in Computer Technology, and STEM Coordinator for the Boone Community Schools, Diana Byriel, it’s “Been a need for quite a while,” as the current unit is too old and cannot support an operating system higher than iOS 9.

A struggle that some teachers within the BCSD have noticed is that technology is being used as toys and not tools, but with the introduction of the new and powerful technology, the teachers will be able to utilize applications to blur the line of educational and entertaining.

“We want to implement an assortment of different applications to show them that using technology for education can also be fun.”

The iPads will be used to help educate how to conduct basic research on the internet, solve math problems, collaboration with their peers, coding and even augmented reality is a hope.

Byriel has been pushing for a heavier emphasis on technology in Boone schools with her position, specifically basic computer knowledge and coding.

“We’re talking about the future of our country here,” she said. “Its important that we teach them these skills as young possible.

The plan as of now is to start the implementation with the fourth graders and add the next grade down each year, in an effort to make their STEM program all inclusive.

The 2019 Legislature appropriated an additional $1 million for the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, which allowed the Council to designate $300,000 for the six additional schools

Private-sector partners contributed $300,000 for the first six schools, plus $50,000 for Loess Hills Computer Programming School in Sioux City, which inspired the project and will continue to serve as a resource.

All 12 schools will start their programs by 2020-21.

The ‘Computer Science is Elementary Project’ aligns with Future Ready Iowa, which sets the goal of 70 percent of the workforce having education or training beyond high school by the year 2025.

The initiative also focuses on strengthening preK-12 education and career exploration and preparation.