EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected the Kuder Career Planning System® (KCPS) as the winner of its “Career Readiness Solution of the Year” award in the inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

“Built on nearly 80 years’ research and development, the KCPS offers validated assessments and real-world, actionable guidance to students and adults at all stages of the education or career journeys, and ensures community leaders impact those they serve,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. ”We are thrilled to recognize Kuder for industry leadership and we are proud to present them with a 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award designation.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Supporting your students’ career planning is no easy task – especially when you’re juggling other responsibilities,” said Kuder president and CEO Phil Harrington. “Our reliable career assessments and planning tools and resources ensure you’re helping students plan for a brighter tomorrow. Thank you to the EdTech Breakthrough organization for this award in recognition of our commitment to innovation and progress in this area.”