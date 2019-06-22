This summer, Haylee Peel, who is a senior at Ankeny Centennial, will compete for the National Title of USA National Teen, as well as a $5,000 scholarship at the National Pageant.

Haylee is the daughter of Michael and Brenna Peel of Ankeny. She is the granddaughter of Eugene and Vickie Peel of Perry and Nancy Schleicher of Bondurant (formally from Perry).

Along with outstanding young women from across the United States, Haylee, who is the reigning USA National Miss Iowa Teen, will travel to Disney World from July 7-13, 2019 for the highly anticipated USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant. Representing Iowa, Haylee will compete in evening gown, interview and a runway fashion show event in order to claim the honor of being crowned the national winner. Haylee will also be competing in the talent, essay and lifestyle fitness optional competitions while at nationals. Each optional is another opportunity to earn a scholarship.

She is sponsored by CJM Financial and Nicole’s School of Dance out of Ankeny, Thoughtfully Yours Beauty and Skin Care out of Pleasant Hill and Mark’s Dancewear out of Johnson. Haylee is coached by Kelly Brown from KPC Kelly’s Pageant Coaching and her headshots were taken by Seniors by Photojeania.

While attending Ankeny Centennial, Haylee has been involved in many school activities and clubs. She is a three-time member of the Ankeny Centennial Varsity Dance Team where she helped the team earn three State Titles, a National Championship and is a Division 1 Soloist. She is a two-time member of the Varsity Fall Cheerleading Squad and was selected to attend the Student-Athlete Leadership Conference. Haylee is a published artist who has also earned the Presidential Academic Award. Haylee is also a member of the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society and has helped with the Circle of Friends and Paws Impact programs. Haylee plans on attending Iowa State University and majoring in Architecture.

Volunteering is also an important part of Haylee’s life. She has earned her Silver Cord for school by helping out many organizations around and within Ankeny. She is a mentor at a local elementary school and has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association the past few years in memory of her Grandpa Tom Schleicher.

USA National Miss provides young women ages 4 to 25 with the opportunity to combine their love of pageantry with other optional elements to custom design their pageant experience- whether their focus is on fashion and modeling, or talent, education, community service, and mentorship. Awarding six prestigious national titles, USA National Miss has awarded nearly a million dollars in cash, prizes and full ride college scholarships since 2010.

“USA National Miss combines all the beauty and excitement of pageantry with the glamour and energy of a runway fashion show - while recognizing the personal achievement, community involvement and academic excellence of young women all across the USA,” said USA National Miss Founder Jackie Watson. “Our program is designed to award young women for their accomplishments, and to mentor them to reach their goals and unleash their true potential, while encouraging them to be articulate young women with a strong sense of self worth.”

For more information on USA National Miss, go to www.UsaNationalMiss.com.