The proposal for a bubble at Dankwardt Park pool is on the Burlington City Council's agenda for Monday.

The Southeast Iowa Swim Club had proposed installing a bubble over the pool to allow its use during the off-season. However, when bids came in substantially higher than the money the swim club had raised for the improvements, the plan was rejected.

It's not clear if the club now has raised more money or if the bids for the project will include different specifications. All details regarding the project are expected to be discussed Monday.

Last week the Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said she was going to ask the city to make the four parking spots in front of her building for county attorney use only.

Council members will give their thoughts on the idea during the work session.

Schaefer told the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that parking in the area is difficult and that the closure of the Memorial Auditorium parking lot has made parking impossible.

The council will hold its work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

All city council meetings are open to the public. Only invited guests may address the council at work sessions.