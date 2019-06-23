Perry will celebrate 150 years during the Sesquicentennial Celebration from Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7.

“Rails to Trails: 150 Years of Growth,” will feature activities around town and even at the airport. The three-day event will follow the annual Fourth of July parade and activities.

The main schedule is set, though changes continue to be made by the sesquicentennial committee as the event draws closer. Fundraising efforts are currently underway. Sesquicentennial T-shirts and commemorative coins are available for sale from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Perry Farmers Market at Josh Davis Plaza. They are also for sale at the Perry Chamber of Commerce office.

For more information, including updates to the schedule, visit the City of Perry website, www.perryia.org/sesquicentennial-celebration, or call the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601.

Below is a current schedule of activities:

Friday, July 5

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Community Day of Service at various locations

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Airplane Rides and Activities at Walter Aviation, Perry Municipal Airport

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - “Tracking Perry’s Railroader Heritage” Exhibit at Carnegie Library Museum

12 p.m. - Day of Service Volunteer Picnic at TBA

7 - 10 p.m. - Fly-in/Drive-in Concert at Walter Aviation, Perry Municipal Airport

7 p.m. - Adam Bruce | 8:30 p.m. - The Jesters Tom Petty Tribute Band

4 p.m. - The Rescue Dogs | 5:30 p.m. - Vinyl Vagabonds | 7 p.m. - Porter Union | 8:30 p.m. - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Saturday, July 6

8 a.m. - Sesquicentennial Penny-farthing 15.0 Bike Ride from Perry to Minburn and back

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Sesquicentennial Street Fair at 2nd Street (Between Otley Street and Lucinda Street)

Vintage Wheels - Traditional Arts - Heritage Food

​​10 a.m. - “Voices From The Past” Wall of Witnesses Dramatization at Soumas Court

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Where in Perry? Scavenger Hunt at Perry Public Library

11 a.m. - “Remembering Railroading” with David Willis at Carnegie Library Museum

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Kids’ Activities at Railroad Street and Perry Public Library

Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Bubbles, Buzz and Woody

​11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Bubble Gum Blowing Contest and Pie Eating Contest at Railroad Street

12:30 - 1:45 p.m. - Grammy Award Winning The Okee Dokee Brothers at Railroad Stage (Between Perry Public Library and Carnegie Library Museum)

1:45 p.m. - Performance by Los Laureles Hispanic dance group at Railroad Street

1 - 3 p.m. - Guided Tours of Carnegie Library Museum at Carnegie Library Museum

2:30 p.m. - Old Style Games at St. Patrick’s Church Lot

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. - “Historic Downtown Fires” Walking Tours starting at City Hall

4 - 10 p.m. - Railroad Street Music Fest at Railroad Stage (Between Perry Public Library and Carnegie Library Museum)

7 p.m. Perry Lutheran Homes’ Run Through Time 5K Fun Run/Walk at Caboose Park

Sunday, July 7

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Community Breakfast ($10, Open to Public) at Elks Lodge #407

2 - 4 p.m. - “150 Years of Faithfulness” Church Tours and Prayer Service

Start at First United Methodist Church and End at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church