Organizers O'Neil and Kroll finally get a weather break.

Mike O'Neil and David Kroll can rest easy this week: The pair successfully created, organized and presented the BRE Summer Concert at Westland Mall after battling rain and the river for months while trying to get the Memorial Auditorium outdoor concert area ready.

A collapsed flood barrier on June 1 forced the pair to move everything out to Westland Mall.

But the weather gods decided O'Neil and Kroll had successfully run the gauntlet and the event enjoyed chilly but dry weather on Thursday, good weather on Friday and excellent weather on Saturday.

Saturday night's shows by 38 Special, Tucker Beathard and Craig Gerdes were all first class and done in weather too perfect to believe after a springful of gushing skies, raging rivers and collapsing flood barriers.

Ghost of Judas opened the South Stage with a solid set of rock.

"We were trying to chase the storm a little bit," Judas guitarist Dominic Jones of La Harpe, Illinois said. "Everything worked out fine; we didn't have one hiccup."

Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone, a former Steamboat Days president familiar with the problems that stalk outdoor concerts, lauded O'Neil and Kroll.

"What a great setup," Johnstone said. "I'm happy they were able to move the event. I just hope they're hanging out and having a ball."

O'Neil and Kroll were too busy administering their volunteers and putting out tiny fires to hang out, but both men were spotted smiling now and then Saturday night.

"The organizers did a phenomenal job of throwing this together at the last minute," former BSD vice president of entertainment Mac Coffin, Jr. said. "The sound quality was excellent."

Craig Gerdes of Peoria opened the Main Stage with some tight Illinois rock.

"We got to play in the sunshine," he said after his band's set. "We were really well received."

That's the Southeast Iowa way.

Tucker Beathard slammed a nice set of country-tinted rock in team-like uniforms of black jeans and black Ts all around.

"If you ain't a Hawkeye fan, I apologize," Beathard told the crowd, "but go Hawks!"

Beathard's brother C.J. Beathard was the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback and now throws passes for the San Francisco 49ers.

Beathard leapt off the stage during his set to give his guitar to 18-year-old Chandler Birdsong of Fort Madison, who was too stunned to comment. He gave the guitar back to Beathard a few minutes later.

Beathard's lead guitarist, Ben Van Maarth, was playing a dandy vintage Gibson Les Paul Custom.

"My Dad bought that guitar in 1976," Van Maarth told The Hawk Eye.

The 21-year-old Nashville picker said the tour was his first real on-the-road gig.

"It's been a blast," Van Maarth said. "Tucker is a blast."

Soon after headliners 38 Special took the stage, the crowd was singing along.

Deanne Lewis, Robin Vanderlind and Andrea Park drove down from Cedar Rapids to hear the classic rockers.

"We love 38 Special and we wanted to see Tucker Beathard, too," Lewis said.

"I love dinosaur rock!" Park enthused before the trio dived back into the mosh pit up by the stage.

Even the West Burlington police officers roaming the Westland Mall parking lot were mellow.

"It's been really pleasant," WBPD patrol officer Ringo Covert said. "It's a good atmosphere."

"It's a good way to start the summer over," Jon Archer of Burlington said.

38 Special, following the example set by Hardy and Granger Smith on Friday, did a cover song even though they have a set's worth of their own hits. Chicago's "Feeling Stronger Every Day" was a powerhouse, and lead guitarists Don Barnes and Jerry Riggs joined with keyboardist Bobby Capps to make the crowd forget that Chicago's fabled horn section wasn't on the stage with them.

Barnes and Riggs were exceptionally tight, better than a lot of twangers we've heard at Steamboat Days — or anywhere else, for that matter.

Long live dinosaur rock. Long live live music in Iowa.

And let's hear it one more time: No mayflies.

We never tire of saying that for you.