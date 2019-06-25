Here are the latest closings for July 4 across Dallas County:

Grimes

All Grimes City Offices will be closed on Thursday July 4 in observation of Independence Day. Trash and Recycling collection will not be affected.

Waukee

All City of Waukee buildings will be closed Thursday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. This includes the Waukee Public Library.

The City of Waukee (ASI) garbage and recycling schedule collection will be modified due to the Independence Day holiday.Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3, garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up will occur as normal.There will be no collection on Thursday, July 4.Thursday through Friday customers’ garbage and recycling will be collected Friday through Saturday (July 5-6).

Thank you for your flexibility! Call ASI at 515-964-5229 with any questions.