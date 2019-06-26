Van Meter Comprehensive Plan Public Workshop

6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

Please join us at a Public Workshop for the Vision Van Meter 2040 Comprehensive Plan update. This project will help guide growth and development in Van Meter through the year 2040 and beyond. This workshop will include a short presentation with a planning 101 overview and some preliminary analysis results. The workshop will also include a series of engagement exercises to help us gain feedback from the community to help guide this project.

Party In The Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at Bailey’s Grove Park.

Let’s “Party In The Park” at Bailey’s Grove Park Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music and Pop-Ice will be back with Megan Cline, a local children’s book author, joining us for our Read To Me family activity. Parents should bring their child’s favorite books, too, with a blanket or lawn chairs and bug spray. Get some ideas about starting a free library. Playing on the innovative playground equipment and meeting new friends is also on tap. Like Adel Rotary Club on Facebook for updates on future “Party In The Park” activities. The next party is set for July 11 at Adel Dog Park.

Rock’n Friday

7-10 p.m. Friday, June 28 at 10th and Main Street Stage and Pavilion.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will host Rock’n Friday on June 28, presented by Raccoon River Rentals. Join us at the stage and pavilion for music from Nice Bangs from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chairs, food and drinks (regular or adult) plus friends and family for a fun evening.

Granger Movie in the Park

8-10 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Centennial Park, 2200 Walnut St., Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation is presenting free Movies in the Park this summer. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” rated PG-13” will be shown on June 28 at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen, and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Funeral For Veterans With No Family

9:30 a.m. Friday, June 28 at Hamilton’s, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines; 11 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Hamilton’s Funeral Home, along with Missing In America Project, will host a funeral on Friday, June 28 at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway to recognize and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans in the Des Moines area. A memorial service will begin at 9:30 a.m., with burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. A procession will leave Hamilton’s at 10:30 a.m.

Waukee Movies in the Park

8:45-10:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

The Waukee Parks and Recreation and City of Waukee is hosting the next Movie in the Park on July 3. “We Bought a Zoo” will be shown starting at 8:45 p.m. in Centennial Park. The movie is rated PG.