The City of Waukee’s first splash pad is now officially open as the ribbon was cut on the Phase 2 improvements at Fox Creek Park on Tuesday, June 25.

The park, which is located on NE Westgate Drive, unveiled a lot of firsts for the City of Waukee, including pickleball courts, a City-owned tennis court and a splash pad.

“I think just in general it’s a very unique custom design playground that people will notice,” said Matt Jermier,Waukee Parks and Recreation Director, which features a climbing wall and rope climb, as well as a unique “in-hill” slide and tunnel system.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and splash pads are becoming very popular in park facilities due to the safety of them. We have a lot of firsts as it relates to this park,” Jermier continued.

The splash pad first became a priority by the Waukee City Council back in 2014. Fox Creek Park was later chosen as the optimal location for the new splash pad due to the size of the park and its ability to accommodate a larger number of people.

“We felt as we were going through the master planning process that the park was a great location for the splash pad. It is an 18 acre park. We feel the splash pad is going to be extremely popular, so we had to select a park where we could put in enough parking,” Jermier said.

Jermier also noted that the splash pad has a recirculation system instead of a pass through system. With the recirculation system, the water is recollected, utilizes chemicals and then is re-pumped through the splash pad, much like a swimming pool. This will allow the City the ability to conserve water. With the recirculation system the city will also need to perform general cleaning on the system daily as well as test the chemicals every four hours while in use.

However, unlike pools or aquatic centers, the splash pad will not require life guards and will be able to stay open longer throughout the year.

“We’ve heard from residents that there is a desire to have water play within our parks. So, it’s unique that as aquatic centers are closing down, we will be able to keep this facility open longer,” Jermier said.

The Waukee Parks and Recreation Department is also considering adding a water play feature in the new Westown Meadows Park. Consisting of just three bubblers, the water play feature would be smaller than the splash pad but will allow residents more opportunities for water play throughout the city.

The splash pad is currently funded through the local option sales tax and officially opened, along with other Fox Creek Park amenities, after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 25.

“I want to thank everyone for being here today as we celebrate the completion of some really exciting park amenities,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard during the ceremony.

The 18-acre Fox Creek Park is located at 522 NE Westgate Drive. Phase 1 was completed in 2016 with green spaces, trails, water fountains and prairie grass plantings. The Phase 2 improvements, which includes the splash pad, a 80-person capacity indoor shelter building and more, were paid for with revenue collected from the Dallas County Local Option Sales Tax.

“I believe Waukee residents and community visitors will cherish the memories created in Fox Creek Park for years to come,” Peard said before the cutting the ribbon on June 25.

Going forward the splash pad will typically be open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through the middle of September.

