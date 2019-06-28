WEST BURLINGTON — Across southeast Iowa this summer, teens and pre-teens will get the chance to learn about careers and technology.

Thursday, a group of young people from the Greater Burlington area were at Southeastern Community College's north campus learning about catching bad guys, taking finger prints and typing blood.

"We're trying to figure out if the blood is Rh or not," said Kyle Spivey, an 11-year-old visiting the area from Tennessee.

Spivey and his classmates were participating in SCC's Kidtek U.

On this particular day, the students were trying to identify who stole a fictional dog. The students had six different clues that would narrow their pool of over 30 suspects to a single culprit.

One step was to test whether a portion of the dog's fur had been in salt water or fresh water, as the test results would rule out a set of suspects.

"This teaches them to think critically and use evidence to find conclusions," said Kelly Thomann, who was teaching the class.

Other lessons in the class included how to take fingerprints and making cast molds.

The Kid Detective class is just one of several being offered this summer at SCC. Other classes include robotics, acting, virtual reality, how to make YouTube videos and many more areas.

Classes are offered at SCC's West Burlington and Keokuk campuses, as well as Keokuk, West Burlington and Fort Madison high schools. There also are classes at the Iron Workers Local 577 hall. Students in grades four through nine can attend, and there are separate classes for fourth- through sixth-graders and seventh- through ninth-graders.

Classes are Monday through Friday and run in either the morning session, 9 a.m. to noon, or the afternoon session which runs from 1 to 4 p.m.