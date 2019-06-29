AMES — Graduating Iowa State University students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a ceremony on May 10, in C.Y. Stephen’s Auditorium. As part of the celebration, each student received honors cords that were placed around their shoulders by the influential mentor of their choice.

The following graduates were corded at the ceremony and will begin their careers as educators: Justine Johnson, an Elementary Education major from Dallas Center is now prepared to teach children in elementary classrooms.

Erynn Laughlin, an Elementary Education major from Waukee is now prepared to teach children in elementary classrooms.

Isaac Schaefers, a Kinesiology and Health major from Minburn is now prepared to teach physical education and health.