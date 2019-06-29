SIOUX CITY — Morningside College recently conferred 134 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees and 21 Master of Science in Nursing degrees during its graduate commencement.

In addition to the spring graduates, degrees were conferred upon August and December 2018 graduates, as well as students expected to graduate in August 2019.

Local graduates include:

Adel

Melodie Braun, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Lauren McKim, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018

Sarah Norton, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Paige Schneider, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018

Waukee

Nicole Beer, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Derek Flack, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Kirsten Garland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Emily Highland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Kelly Kohout, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018

Sarah Petersen, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Crystal Seier, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Andrew Sondag, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019

Jessica Taets, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019