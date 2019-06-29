SIOUX CITY — Morningside College recently conferred 134 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees and 21 Master of Science in Nursing degrees during its graduate commencement.
In addition to the spring graduates, degrees were conferred upon August and December 2018 graduates, as well as students expected to graduate in August 2019.
Local graduates include:
Adel
Melodie Braun, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Lauren McKim, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018
Sarah Norton, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Paige Schneider, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018
Waukee
Nicole Beer, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Derek Flack, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Kirsten Garland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Emily Highland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Kelly Kohout, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018
Sarah Petersen, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Crystal Seier, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Andrew Sondag, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019
Jessica Taets, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019