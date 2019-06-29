Submitted to DCN

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College recently conferred 134 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees and 21 Master of Science in Nursing degrees during its graduate commencement.


In addition to the spring graduates, degrees were conferred upon August and December 2018 graduates, as well as students expected to graduate in August 2019.


Local graduates include:


Adel


Melodie Braun, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Lauren McKim, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018


Sarah Norton, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Paige Schneider, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018


Waukee


Nicole Beer, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Derek Flack, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Kirsten Garland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Emily Highland, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Kelly Kohout, Master of Arts in Teaching, August of 2018


Sarah Petersen, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Crystal Seier, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Andrew Sondag, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019


Jessica Taets, Master of Arts in Teaching, May of 2019