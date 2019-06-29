AMES — Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Local students include:
Adel
Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)
Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies
Gracie Nola Chapman, 4, English
Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology
Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 3, Elementary Education
Amelia H. Dixon, 2, Music
Hailey Kaye Donahue, 4, Anthropology
William Michael Dulaney, 3, Software Engineering
Sydney Ann Ebeling, 2, Event Management
Daphne Nicole Gates, 4, Materials Engineering
Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance
Bailey Renee Junge, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Alyssa Marie Kruger, 2, Elementary Education
Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering
Brady Lemar Meier, 3, Management Information Systems
Matthew Messer, 4, Management Information Systems
Abigail M. Myers, 3, Management
Thomas W. Nowysz, 3, Forestry
Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering
Emily G. Pottebaum, 2, Physics
Nicole Marie Powers, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Benjamin Levi Sandquist, 4, Management
Samantha Jayne Schepers, 2, Biology (AGLS)
Cole G. Schippers, 2, Management Information Systems
Jacob Schumacher, 3, Finance
Abbey Linnea Smith, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Jackson Tyler Smith, 3, Accounting
Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance
Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry
Regan L. Wahman, 2, Pre-Business
Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts
Emily E. Wilkerson, 3, Chemical Engineering
Cameron L. Wright, 3, Marketing
Chaise Ireland Zahrt, 4, World Languages and Cultures
Dallas Center
Kayla Renae Crouse, 2, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Abigail Rebecca Hansen, 4, Agronomy
Louis Dane Hansen, 4, Political Science
Anthony M. Jacobsen, 4, Materials Engineering
Justine Kate Johnson, 4, Elementary Education
Graceann Bethellen Kruse, 2, Accounting
De Soto
Bradley Weston Clark, 4, Mathematics
Andrea Leigh Tigges, 2, Genetics (LAS)
Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music
Dexter
Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering
Linden
Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems
Minburn
Isaac Nicholas Schaefers, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Redfield
Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology
Waukee
Madison Kimberly Adams, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Jakob Richard Allison, 4, Marketing
Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics
Abdullah O. Anis, 2, Computer Science
Emma Bolles, 2, Pre-Graphic Design
Cameron Bryan Carroll, 2, Agricultural Engineering
Olivia Anne Christensen, 2, Management
Madeline Rose Colosimo, 4, Microbiology
Robert J. Colosimo, 3, Biochemistry
Davis Joseph Dalton, 3, Civil Engineering
Kaylee Alyse Edwards, 4, Accounting
Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology
Emily Ann Eldridge, 4, Psychology
Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, General Preveterinary Medicine
Sophie Marie Erickson, 4, Animal Ecology
Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music
Dakota Frederick Fouts, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting
Collin Edward Godwin, 1, Kinesiology and Health
Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance
Noah Clifton Gratias, 4, Marketing
Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology
Tyler Benjamin Groathouse, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship
Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry
Spencer David Heim, 4, Communication Studies
Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education
Kristin Lynne Hunke, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)
Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science
Michael H. Jacobson, 4, Finance
Logan P. Kinneer, 4, Software Engineering
Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance
Erynn M. Laughlin, 4, Elementary Education
Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education
Megan E. McAllister, 4, Finance
Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing
Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services
Mary Laraye Miller, 3, Public Relations
Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance
Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering
Sebastien Olivier Mueller, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Mackenzie M. Nehls, 4, Accounting
Alexis Madison Olsen, 3, English
Savannah Lynn Oswald, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services
Blake Michael Ramsey, 3, Finance
Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Grant Timothy Roszhart, 4, Marketing
Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design
John Sand, 2, Pre-Graphic Design
Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 3, Landscape Architecture
Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance
Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering
Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 2, Biology
Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 3, Open Option (LAS)
Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 3, Genetics (LAS)
Rylie Marie Smith, 3, Open Option (LAS)
Calista Ann Tietz, 3, Elementary Education
Jessica Caroline Toliver, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Katie Marie Van Sloun, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Emily Grace Wageman, 2, Psychology
Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering
Caroline O. Warmuth, 4, Political Science
Sydney E. Wasteney, 2, Marketing
Claire Wolfe, 3, Microbiology
Jillian Marie Wood, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Woodward
Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 2, Elementary Education
Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education
Grant Hall Krichel, 2, Civil Engineering
Ty George Turner, 4, Construction Engineering