STORM LAKE — The following local students received bachelor’s degrees from Buena Vista University in May:Robert Burke of Waukee, received a bachelor of arts in marketing from BVU Online.

Ryan Exline of Grimes, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.

Mikayla Foster of Grimes, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.

Robert Harryman of Grimes, received a bachelor of arts in distributive from BVU Marshalltown.

Christian Hughes of Van Meter, graduated with a bachelor of arts in distributive from Storm Lake campus.

Jessica Igarashi of Earlham graduated with a bachelor of arts in exercise science - human performance from Storm Lake campus.

Mason Muhlstein of Grimes graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Storm Lake campus.