The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2019 spring trimester.

Degree recipients include: bachelor of science (B.S.), bachelor of science in education (B.S. Ed.), bachelor of technology (B.T.), bachelor of arts (B.A.), bachelor of fine arts (B.F.A.), master of science (M.S.), bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences (B.S. CLS), bachelor of science in medical technology (B.S. MT), master of arts (M.A.), master of business administration (M.B.A.), master of science in education (M.S. Ed.) and education specialist (Ed. Spec.)

Undergraduate students graduating with honors are designated with asterisks as follows:

*** Summa Cum Laude (cumulative grade point average of 3.95 to 4.0 on a 4.0 scale)

** Magna Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.75 to 3.94)

* Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.50 to 3.74)

Local graduates include:

Adel

* Colin Scott Gavin B.S. Agricultural Business

Jordan Owen Grove M.B.A. MBA: General Management

Dexter

** Kelsey Ray Nourse B.S. Ed. Elementary Education

Grimes

** Evan Scott Grimes B.S. Marine Biology

** Rebecca Susanne Phillips B.S. Foods & Nutrition: Dietetics