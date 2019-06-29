Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jun 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 29, 2019 at 7:24 AM


CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.


Local graduates include:


Adel


Kole Merical - Bachelor of Arts Mathematics


Sydney Schulz -Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management


Earlham


William Poffenberger -Bachelor of Science Construction Management


Granger


Kolton Christle - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management


Maddison Maddock - Master of Arts Art Education


Waukee


Emily Crabtree - Master of Arts Couns: Clinical Mental Hlth


Matthew Hotek - Master of Social Work SW:Adv Trauma Informed Prac


Kaitlyn Soughan - Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders


Jennifer Struck - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education


Woodward


Cole Calonkey - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang